Moana's Auli'i Cravalho just experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Not only did the 16-year-old take the stage at the 2017 Oscars to perform "How Far I'll Go" from the hit animated movie, but she also took the stage after being introduced by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a prologue by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Johnson introduced her, joking, "I've been told that in these very politically-charged times, there's literally only one thing that can bring the entire planet together: Dwayne Johnson singing his song from the Oscar-nominated Moana, live in front of a billion people."