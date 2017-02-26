Lin-Manuel Miranda and Moana's Auli'i Cravalho Light Up the 2017 Oscars With a Performance of ''How Far I'll Go''

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auli'i Cravalho, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moana's Auli'i Cravalho just experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Not only did the 16-year-old take the stage at the 2017 Oscars to perform "How Far I'll Go" from the hit animated movie, but she also took the stage after being introduced by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a prologue by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Johnson introduced her, joking, "I've been told that in these very politically-charged times, there's literally only one thing that can bring the entire planet together: Dwayne Johnson singing his song from the Oscar-nominated Moana, live in front of a billion people."

Auli'i Cravalho, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Giphy

However, the actor said when the Academy heard him sing, they swiftly changed their minds and chose the teenager and his "twin" Miranda instead.

The Hamilton creator then opened the performance, singing,  "Before she sings her solo shall I set the scene?/ Picture a young warrior not even is 17/ She dreams of open seas/ She's full of hope and sees a future where she sets her sail and rope against the open breeze."

A few seconds later Cravalho took the stage in a gorgeous red gown as dancers waved blue flags behind her.

In fact, we have to take a moment to shout out to the teen who was hit in the head at one point by a flag and kept singing any way.

That's a true performer right there!

