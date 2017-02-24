It's been almost two years since the final episode of Mad Men aired, but we still feel that pang of sadness thinking about how the show is never coming back.

Well, while we may not be getting a spin-off, we did get a special reunion on Thursday night thanks to Matthew Weiner and the release of his new Taschen book, Mad Men!

Yes, Jon Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré, Ben Feldman, and Kevin Rahm as well as many of the producers, writers, and creative talent behind the hit show got together to celebrate the show creator's launch.