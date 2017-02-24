You will not see Emma Thompson in the upcoming Love Actually reunion, for a sad reason.

Many of the other cast members had last week gotten together to film a mini-movie for Red Nose Day, a biennial U.K. telethon to raise money for the Comic Relief charity, which helps impoverished children and their families.

In Richard Curtis' 2003 cult romantic comedy and ensemble film Love Actually, Thompson and Alan Rickman, played a husband and wife whose marriage is strained by his romantic feelings towards another woman. The actor died at age 69 in 2016 after a cancer battle. Love Actually is one of nine films he and Thompson had appeared in together. The list includes three Harry Potter movies.