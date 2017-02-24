TheImageDirect.com
Distance makes the heart grow fonder...
After a long visit with Prince Harry over the last several weeks, Meghan Markle had to bid farewell to her royal beau and head back to Toronto.
E! News has obtained the exclusive photos in which the Suits actress was spotted walking in the Summerhill area of her hometown, looking chic and sporty (as always) after leaving the gym with her "BFF," Jessica Mulroney. She wore a black knit sweater that exposed one of her shoulders and accessorized the look with black leggings, Adidas sneakers, a brown purse and three gold rings on her fingers.
An onlooker tells E! News, the 35-year-old spent over an hour at the gym and, despite having to part ways from Harry for now, looked very happy, smiling and laughing with her gal-pal.
TheImageDirect.com
"Megan had a glow about her," the source tells us.
That glow is likely due to the time she got to spend with her man. This is the first time she's been spotted following her extended stay in London where, once again, the pair continued to take news steps in their relationship.
Not only were they photographed for the first time together, holding hands after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London on Feb. 1, but they also rang in Valentine's Day together, spending the holiday with each other for the very first time!
According to Us Weekly, the couple opted for a romantic night in at Kensington Palace. In fact, other than the occasional night out, they mostly spend their time "chilling and enjoying lazy days together," another source told the publication.
TheImageDirect.com
This likely explains why they haven't been photographed on a regular basis. But worry not! Many close to Prince Harry assure fans that, despite their lack of public sightings, they're very serious.
"Harry is truly in love," an insider explained to E! News just last month. "They're very serious."
In addition, another source said that those close to the pair wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year.
"Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," the source shared. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes."
Meanwhile, some reports have been circulating that the actress will be leaving Suits to focus on further building that relationship with Harry. However, a source confirms to E! News that she's sticking around at least through season seven.
"Every cast member is contracted through season seven," the source told us.
And who says she can't do it all anyway?! From acting to blogging, cooking to volunteering around the world, Markle is practically a superhero. We have no doubt about her being able to handle a serious relationship with all of that, too!