The Flipper actor stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday and opened up about his friendship with The Bachelor star. "I've known Nick since before he became the Bachelor but did not know him from The Bachelorette," Wood explained.
Their friendship began after Wood and a friend attended Lollapalooza and met up with Nick, who already knew Wood's friend. Nick ultimately moved to Los Angeles, giving the Lord of the Rings actor more face time.
"He was just around," Wood said. "I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating. I knew he was the Bachelor before it was announced or anything."
But their bond had to take a hiatus once Nick went on "lockdown" while filming his season. He didn't have access to Internet and couldn't use a cell phone, so he was essentially cut off from the outside world. "It's not even like jail where you get your call," Wood said.
"It's worse than jail," Fallon interjected, "but he does have 20 beautiful women."
Fallon and Wood tried hard to move on from The Bachelor talk, but couldn't move on once they started talking about the polarizing Corinne Olympios and her "platinum vagine."
"It's like a weird human experiment," Wood said of the show. "I don't understand it. I find it equal parts entertaining, I'm excited for Nick to find love and I'm also disturbed. It's disturbing."
Both Fallon and Wood admitted they were rooting for Rachel [Lindsay] "the whole time" and were still upset that her selection as the next Bachelorette was already announced.
