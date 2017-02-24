Meryl Streep is famous for creating award-winning drama on the silver screen, but that drama might be seeping into her closet.

With just days until the 2017 Oscars, where the actress will be a 20th time nominee, the actress allegedly left one gown by the wayside because of money, according to Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

As the designer's version of the story goes, Streep had her eye on an embroidered gray silk gown from Lagerfeld's most recent collection for Chanel and planned to wear it for Sunday's ceremony. However, she asked that the dress' neckline be higher, so the Chanel camp got to work—but not for long.

"I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress," Lagerfeld told WWD.

Days later, someone from Streep's team allegedly rang. "'Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,'" Lagerfeld described the phone call to the magazine.