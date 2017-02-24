Did y'all see this coming? Nashville said goodbye to one of its songbirds in a surprising twist—this is your spoiler warning.

Connie Britton took her final bow as Rayna Jaymes on the CMT series. Rumors swirled that Britton wouldn't be around Nashville for long after it was revived by CMT following its ABC cancellation. Britton downplayed those rumors at the time, but…she's gone.

Britton said it was her decision to leave the series, she wanted to do it when the timing was right. She posted a lengthy Instagram post following the episode.