Now we know why James Corden loves boy bands so much...he was in one!

The Late Late Show host revealed Thursday night that he, Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele were all in a boy band when they were younger. They came together after realizing "boy bands up until then had been missing something." The only way to fix it was to form a group.

"We decided to form the first ever honest boy band," Kroll explained in the "documentary." "We took existing boy band songs, cut through all the innuendo and just got to the heart of what those songs were really about: hardcore sex."

Cue up Thr33way's (their band name) cover of Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way"