Did Allison Williams Marry Her Brother's Look-Alike?

Try as he might, not even Seth could ignore Douglas and Ricky's uncanny resemblance. "I do want to back them up, because it's not like it's crazy," Seth said. "For anybody who's like, 'That's the same dude!,' we have proof they're different, because here is a picture of them together."

"No!" Allison, who married Ricky in 2015, said with a laugh. "This is a Face Swap."

Be that as it may, Seth joked, "It's the same face!"

Allison then pointed out some of the details from the Snapchat image. "It's my brother's head with my husband's face, which is slightly more tan. Honestly, both of them look great!" the actress laughed. "This is my brother's face on Ricky's head. And my face just in awe and terror."