Did Allison Williams Marry Her Brother's Look-Alike?

When Allison Williams appeared on NBC's Late Night Thursday, Seth Meyers had to ask the actress about how it feels to have photo agencies constantly misidentify her brother, SportsNet New York anchor Douglas Williams, for her husband, College Humor founder Ricky Van Veen.
"This happens 100 percent of the time," said Allison, daughter of journalist Brian Williams. "Directly before this photo was taken, we all said in unison, 'This is Doug Williams, not Ricky Van Veen. This is my brother, not my husband.' The photographers all said, 'That's not our job.'"
Try as he might, not even Seth could ignore Douglas and Ricky's uncanny resemblance. "I do want to back them up, because it's not like it's crazy," Seth said. "For anybody who's like, 'That's the same dude!,' we have proof they're different, because here is a picture of them together."
"No!" Allison, who married Ricky in 2015, said with a laugh. "This is a Face Swap."
Be that as it may, Seth joked, "It's the same face!"
Allison then pointed out some of the details from the Snapchat image. "It's my brother's head with my husband's face, which is slightly more tan. Honestly, both of them look great!" the actress laughed. "This is my brother's face on Ricky's head. And my face just in awe and terror."
"This is really a problem. That could go really bad really quickly," the Girls actress told Seth. "But Ricky loves it because he gets credit for doing [public appearances]. He hates carpets, so he loves that he gets credit, because he is 'walking the red carpet'—just in my brother's body."
"It's nice," Allison added. "We keep it in the family."
Allison was on Late Night to promote Get Out, which has a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 90 reviews. "That's really weird," she said. "And I just found out that we are officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a real honor—for food or for a movie."
"It is one of the best movie-going experiences I have ever had. Forget that I'm in it, because I have to to survive it. Sitting in the audience, there are cheers. People applaud, people yell things in unison at the screen. It is a very active audience environment, and it is so much fun."
Get Out is in theaters now.
