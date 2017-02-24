Rachel Lindsay Is So Over The Bachelor's Nick Viall: "His Loss"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Everything is coming up roses for Rachel Linsday.
Though she is still in the running in the Bachelor timeline, the next Bachelorette confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday that Nick Viall sends her home in a future episode. "He let me go. I was shocked, too," Lindsay said. "I really thought that I Nick and I had a really strong connection—and I was pretty heartbroken when it happened—but I've moved on since then."
The breakup happened "three months ago," she said.
Competing for one man's attention against 29 other women from around the U.S. was a "different" dating experience, she said. "It's not the typical way that I like to date a man, but it was something different for me to try. I really had a connection with Nick and I was shocked," the 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney admitted. "I was kind of skeptical that it would happen that fast, but it did. It didn't work out—I guess he was looking for something else. His loss!"
With Lindsay out of the competition, that leaves Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi and Corinne Olympios in the running for the final rose. Does she know who Viall wound up choosing in the end? "Maybe," she teased. "I'm going to be watching for the first time just like everyone else."
"I love Corinne. Can I just put that out there?" she added. "I love Corinne."
"I do, too—now," host Ellen DeGeneres told Lindsay. "In the beginning I thought she was crazy—like, really crazy. But I think you can see looking at the show why we think she's crazy."
"Unfortunately you only get to see some sides of Corinne. I got to see all sides living in the house with her," Lindsay said. In response, DeGeneres referenced some of Olympios' more scintillating moments on the show, joking, "We saw her front side. We saw a bunch of sides."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Lindsay will get another chance to find love when she begins filming The Bachelorette in March. But what kind of guy is she hoping to meet? "I really don't have a physical type, except for a great smile. I'm a sucker for a great smile. Who isn't? I'm looking for a guy who can make me laugh. I'm looking for a guy who knows exactly what he wants, who's ambitious, ready to start a family and ready to get married, because I'm at that phase in my life," Lindsay told DeGeneres. "So, I'm really just looking for a guy who's secure, confident and knows exactly what he wants."
DeGeneres then made a deal with Lindsay: If she agreed to place a branded wine glass or pair of shoes in the first episode of The Bachelorette, the TV host will donate $10,000 to a charity of Lindsay's choice. "If I get both of them in the shot?" Lindsay asked. "$20,000," DeGeneres said.