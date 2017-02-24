Pat the puss is going primetime!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Erika Girardi is set to join the cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, a source exclusively confirms to E! News. While ABC does not comment on casting rumors, our source tells us fans can expect to see the RHOBH star appear when the full season 24 line-up of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners are announced on Good Morning America on March 1.
Since making her debut in the sixth season of the Bravo reality it, Erika, who is married to famous attorney Thomas Girardi, quickly became popular, thanks to her alter ego, pop star Erika Jayne, producing hits such as "Rollercoaster," "How Many F--ks" and "Xxpensive."
Erika wouldn't be the first Real Housewife to do DWTS, as her RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump competed in 2013 (and Lisa Rinna competed way back in 2006, before joining the franchise), as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Fields, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
Also set to join the cast of the upcoming season? E! News revealed Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan will enter the ballroom. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, whose gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez took home the mirrorball trophy in season 23, The A-Team and Rocky III star Mr. T, Olympic figure skater legend Nancy Kerrigan and a mystery member of Fifth Harmony are also said to be competing.
Dancing With the Stars returns for its 24th season on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
