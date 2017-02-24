Pat the puss is going primetime!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Erika Girardi aka Erika Jayne (her stage name) is set to join the cast for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, a source exclusively confirms to E! News. While ABC does not comment on casting rumors, our source tells us fans can expect to see the RHOBH star appear when the full season 24 line-up of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners are announced on Good Morning America on March 1.

Since making her debut in the sixth season of the Bravo reality it, Erika, who is married to famous attorney Thomas Girardi, quickly became popular, thanks to her alter ego, pop star Erika Jayne, producing hits such as "Rollercoaster," "How Many F--ks" and "Xxpensive."