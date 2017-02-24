The concert will celebrate Michael's Grammy-winning career from his days with Wham! to his legendary solo years. The "Careless Whisper" hit-maker was just 53 when he died in late December.

The lineup for the evening already includes Madam Secretary's Erich Bergen (he's producing the concert, too), Tituss Burgess, Cheyenne Jackson, current Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, as well as Eric Hutchinson and Jon McLaughlin. All will be backed by a full orchestra.

"We're thrilled to have Colton on board," Bergen says. "I had to corner him at Men's Fashion Week and beg him to do this. And he said yes! What a thrill! I'm equally as thrilled about our whole roster of performers. It's gonna be a wild night. Can't wait!"

Radio personality Elvis Duran will host the event, which benefits VH1 Save The Music Foundation's work to restore school music programs in the U.S and takes place April 24 at New York City's Highline Ballroom. More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For tickets and more details, go to highlineballroom.com.