We will go chasing these waterfalls, thank you very much.
The coaches' performance on The Voice is always fun, since it's a combination of voices and genres that wouldn't typically find themselves performing together, but this year's rendition of TLC's "Waterfalls" might top them all. E!
Instead of performing together on stage, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys chose a more intimate setting to film a simple music video for the song. E! News has your exclusive first look at the video below, which will air later during the blind auditions, and it's pretty great. Who knew we'd ever hear Blake Shelton singing a TLC song?
This is the first season for this combination of coaches—and the first season with Blake and Gwen as both competing coaches and a couple—and only the second season featuring two female coaches. While Adam and Blake have, of course, coached every season so far, this is Alicia's second season and Gwen's third.
Based on what we've seen so far, it might be the show's best coach lineup ever, and not just because Adam is completely and strangely obsessed with the fact that Blake and Gwen are dating to the point where it feels like he might also be trying to date them. It's a joy to watch, and luckily you don't have to wait long before you get to enjoy it, too.
The Voice premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.