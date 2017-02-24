We will go chasing these waterfalls, thank you very much.

The coaches' performance on The Voice is always fun, since it's a combination of voices and genres that wouldn't typically find themselves performing together, but this year's rendition of TLC's "Waterfalls" might top them all. E!

Instead of performing together on stage, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys chose a more intimate setting to film a simple music video for the song. E! News has your exclusive first look at the video below, which will air later during the blind auditions, and it's pretty great. Who knew we'd ever hear Blake Shelton singing a TLC song?