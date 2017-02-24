Whether you're attending the Oscars or watching it at home, tired eyes don't make for optimum viewing.
Celebs may have pros like Ole Henriksen on call to get their skin right and tight for the red carpet, but you don't have to pay big bucks—$375, to be exact—for his signature Red Carpet Hydrafacial (tried and tested by Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Charlize Theron). The man responsible for Adele's Grammys glow shared how to perk up the windows to the soul at home.
Got any sushi chef skills? They'll come in handy when making his cucumber roll eye treatment.
"What I love about grated cucumbers is they'll depuff," said the expert. "The caffeic acid will go to work. The enzymes will go to work. And it just feels so great against the eyes."
Wrap grated cucumbers into gauze to create a rectangular eye mask. Lay the mask on your eyes for 15 minutes. While sliced cucumbers are all well and good, grating them adds extra value.
"When you grate the cucumbers, not alone do you activate the vitamins, enzymes and caffeic acid, you make them nice and juicy and you wrap it into a sushi roll," Ole added." It feels calming, soothing and firming."
It's no wonder Renée Zellweger is a fan of it.
John Shearer/WireImage
What else can you do to enjoy an at-home spa? Make your own compress with lavender oil, instructed the pro. Fill a bowl or the sink with a third of warm water. Add 10 drops of lavender essential oil and mix. Soak a cotton face cloth in the water, squeeze out the excess and press onto (not rub) the face. Do this five times, which will help "oxygenate and detox" the skin before you mask.
You'll also want to treat yourself to an exfoliating face mask once or twice a week, which will help shed your visage of dead skin cells and help regenerate a new, smoother layer. There are tons of DIY recipes, including this coconut-oil concoction or Kate Middeton's Nutella face mask. For those with little time to spare, Ole makes a Power Peel ($50) three-step treatment that exfoliates, brightens and helps even out skin tone, too.
