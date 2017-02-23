With Hester out hunting tourists on Scream Queens, it's apparently time for Lea Michele to take on a new role.

According to Deadline, Michele has been cast in a new untitled pilot for ABC about a hip hop artist named Courtney Rose (Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape, and somehow wins.

There are no details on Michele's role yet, which is reportedly because the part is being tailored to her, but she was originally cast as Courtney's chief of staff.

The pilot is being co-produced by Daveed Diggs, who was part of the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway. Add that to the fact that it the show is about a musician and we would be shocked if there's not some singing involved at some point.