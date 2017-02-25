One of the biggest awards handed out on Oscar Sunday may not even involve an actor or actress.

With just one day to go until the biggest award show of the year, one special category is gaining plenty of buzz.

During this year's telecast, Justin Timberlake will join Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda and other talented nominees in the Best Original Song category.

While this year is filled with plenty of star-power, we couldn't help but point out that several famous faces have earned a nomination over the years for their writing, singing and euphonious addition to the big screen.

As our Road to the Oscars comes to an end, take a look at just a few of the big singers who are proud to call themselves Academy Award nominees.