Word on the street is Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa can absolutely work together despite their recent split.

Just days after the couple appeared on morning television separately to discuss their divorce, both parties returned to work to help revamp a house in Orange County.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the Flip or Flop couple was spotted in Garden Grove, Calif., with their crew filming an episode for the upcoming season.

Tarek sported denim jeans and a T-shirt while Christina opted for black athletic wear as cameras rolled.

"We are here today on the set of Flip or Flop," Tarek shared on Instagram Stories while introducing some of his co-workers and teasing the house's interior. "What do you guys think? I designed this house…Kind of modern, different look. "