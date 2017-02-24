In the great Nutella vs. Peanut Butter debate, one advocate may have forever tipped the scales.

This champion of chocolate-hazelnut spread is none other than Kate Middleton.

Deborah Mitchell, Kate's go-to beautician and the founder of Heaven Skincare, appeared on British daytime show This Morning to show how anyone can get the royal's glow using an ingredient probably in your pantry: chocolate smear.

"I have used this at home and on some of my clients," Deborah said on the show. "It works well as an exfoliator. The skin after seven days goes moist because of the palm oil. It helps dry skin."