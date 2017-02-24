If you've ever taken a Pilates class before, you know that the workout is no joke.

A session with celeb instructor Nonna Gleyze, however, will have your body do more than just sweat—it's body calibration.

At the personal request of director Tom Ford, the Pilates pro whipped the stars of the Oscar-nominated film Nocturnal Animals, including Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Armie Hammer, into tip-top shape (yes, she's even named in the end credits). "The goal with them was to make sure they all looked good on film, so we did a lot of elongating posture-focused exercises," elaborated the expert.