Warning: The following contains major spoilers from the season three finale of How to Get Away With Murder. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

It's pretty safe to say that no one had this outcome in their How to Get Away With Murder murderer theories.

In the two-part season three finale, the ABC thriller finally revealed what exactly happened to poor Wes (Alfred Enoch) the night he died in Annalise's (Viola Davis) house. And it surprisingly didn't have anything to do with the shifty Mahoney family. Instead, it turned out that Laurel's (Karla Souza) shifty dad who we met earlier this season (Esai Morales) ordered the hit on poor Waitlist, sending an old family friend of Laurel's to do the brutal deed.

To add insult to fatal injury, Annalise and the gang realized that the only way to get out from under A.D.A. Denver's (Benito Martinez) twisted thumb, they had to sell poor Wes out, pinning all the crimes on him and him alone. Murdered and posthumously turned into a murderer? That's bleak. To break down all the stunning reveals, we got Souza on the phone for her take. What follows is our full Q&A.