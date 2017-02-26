Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and More Celeb Couples Make It a Date Night to Remember at the 2017 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can you feel the magic in the air?

Even before the big winners have been announced, celebrity couples are already making us giddy with excitement and anticipation on the red carpet tonight at the culmination of award season: the 2017 Oscars!

Fan-favorites John Legend and Chrissy Teigen won the cutest couple ever award, while Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman flaunted their love with sweet PDA. And, from Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, the swoon-worthy moments just kept coming!

See all the couples at the Academy Awards in the gallery below!

Watch The Oscars® Live at 7p.m. ET/4p.m. PT on ABC, and join the conversation at Oscar.com and #Oscars. After the show, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

