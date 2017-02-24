Flocking through the fashion capitals of the world, stars are gaining major style points this week.

Fashion month may be coming to a close, but A-listers are continuously taking statement pieces to the next level, so don't be surprised if these trends are here to stay in 2017.

Ending London Fashion Week with a sparkle, Katy Perry looked incredibly sophisticated dressed in Christopher Kane. The Lurex attire (everyone's favorite metallic fabric) was elegantly put together with a shimmery off-the-shoulder gold, grey and bronze top flowing down into a long lamé pleated skirt. If you're looking to create a bold impression without being too distracting, try a look like this on for size.