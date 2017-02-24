5 Days, 5 Way: Lucy Hale Takes Thigh-High Boots to New Heights

  • By
  • &

by Maya Kashlan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariska Hargitay

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Fifth Harmony, Nancy Kerrigan

The DWTS Season 24 Roster Just Got a Little Longer

ESC: Shapewear, Kerry Washington

What Celebs Wear Under Every Red Carpet Look: A Guide to Shapewear

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: 5 Days, Katy Perry

Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Flocking through the fashion capitals of the world, stars are gaining major style points this week. 

Fashion month may be coming to a close, but A-listers are continuously taking statement pieces to the next level, so don't be surprised if these trends are here to stay in 2017.

Ending London Fashion Week with a sparkle, Katy Perry looked incredibly sophisticated dressed in Christopher Kane. The Lurex attire (everyone's favorite metallic fabric) was elegantly put together with a shimmery off-the-shoulder gold, grey and bronze top flowing down into a long lamé pleated skirt. If you're looking to create a bold impression without being too distracting, try a look like this on for size.

ESC: 5 days, 5 Ways

Topshop Petite Metallic Pleat Skirt, $65

Photos

Best Looks From London Fashion Week Fall 2017

ESC: 5 Days, Lucy Hale

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back in LA, Lucy Hale was proving one can never go wrong dressed in all black. To finish off a perfectly-balanced and layered ensemble, the singer was spotted in some leather thigh-high boots. Although they probably seem intimidating, the shoe style is incredibly flattering and might just be the perfect tool to add some length to your everyday look.

ESC: 5 days, 5 Ways

MIA Emelia Thigh High Boot, $99

Photos

Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

ESC: 5 Days, Sara Sampaio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

On and off the runway, Sara Sampaio knows how to work her badass ways. Walking through the streets of Milan, the supermodel reinvents military style clothing in a Versus Versace cropped khaki jacket complete with a shearling collar. Not only are shorter jackets figure-flattering, they're also the perfect layer to add during those transitioning months, you know, when going from winter to spring. 

ESC: 5 days, 5 Ways

Padded Bomber Jacket, $30

Photos

Bomber Jackets, the Celeb Way

ESC: 5 Days, Romee Strijd

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Romee Strijid is slaying the street style game in this monochrome suit. The real show-stopper though? Her rainbow mini bag. If you're going with a one-colored look, try playing with a vibrant statement accessory to liven up your appearance. It's a surefire way to look like a street style star, without even trying.

ESC: 5 days, 5 Ways

Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Pom-Pom Mirror Metallic Crossbody Bag, Was $195, Now $137

Flared Cropped Jeans, the Celeb Way

ESC: 5 Days, Kendall Jenner

Timur Emek/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is rocking the latest cateye sunglass trend. These retro-glam shades look good on all face shapes and are ideal for accentuating your features. Not to mention, they add instant edge to any outfit.

ESC: 5 days, 5 Ways

Black Retro Cat Eye Sunglasses, $18

Have a favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Kendall Jenner , Lucy Hale , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Fashion , Style Collective , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again