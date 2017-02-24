Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Flocking through the fashion capitals of the world, stars are gaining major style points this week.
Fashion month may be coming to a close, but A-listers are continuously taking statement pieces to the next level, so don't be surprised if these trends are here to stay in 2017.
Ending London Fashion Week with a sparkle, Katy Perry looked incredibly sophisticated dressed in Christopher Kane. The Lurex attire (everyone's favorite metallic fabric) was elegantly put together with a shimmery off-the-shoulder gold, grey and bronze top flowing down into a long lamé pleated skirt. If you're looking to create a bold impression without being too distracting, try a look like this on for size.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Back in LA, Lucy Hale was proving one can never go wrong dressed in all black. To finish off a perfectly-balanced and layered ensemble, the singer was spotted in some leather thigh-high boots. Although they probably seem intimidating, the shoe style is incredibly flattering and might just be the perfect tool to add some length to your everyday look.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
On and off the runway, Sara Sampaio knows how to work her badass ways. Walking through the streets of Milan, the supermodel reinvents military style clothing in a Versus Versace cropped khaki jacket complete with a shearling collar. Not only are shorter jackets figure-flattering, they're also the perfect layer to add during those transitioning months, you know, when going from winter to spring.
Padded Bomber Jacket, $30
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Romee Strijid is slaying the street style game in this monochrome suit. The real show-stopper though? Her rainbow mini bag. If you're going with a one-colored look, try playing with a vibrant statement accessory to liven up your appearance. It's a surefire way to look like a street style star, without even trying.
Rebecca Minkoff Mini Sofia Pom-Pom Mirror Metallic Crossbody Bag, Was $195, Now $137
Timur Emek/GC Images
Kendall Jenner is rocking the latest cateye sunglass trend. These retro-glam shades look good on all face shapes and are ideal for accentuating your features. Not to mention, they add instant edge to any outfit.
Have a favorite? Let us know in the comments below!