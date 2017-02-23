When it's time for some Oscars prep, who you gonna call? Tony Romo, obviously.
As Jimmy Kimmel gears up for his hosting duties at Hollywood's biggest award show of the year, the late-night star is getting some words of wisdom from a football stud.
In the middle of Jimmy's interview with E! News, our very own Jason Kennedy decided to give Tony a call while he was out on the golf course. What came next was some advice you may not have been expecting.
"Just don't f--k up the Oscars," the athlete joked through FaceTime. "At the end of the day, if they are picking you, you know they don't got much to pick from." Not the pep talk you were preparing for, right?
"Well thanks Tony. It's a very inspirational talk," Jimmy replied. "I hope you're a coach one day because that's the kind of thing to get the players really fired up."
All kidding aside—if that's possible given his task—the Jimmy Kimmel Live host has his whole writing staff preparing clever and unique jokes for Sunday's audience. That team includes his wife Molly McNearney.
"We talk about it at the house a lot. Sometimes I wake up in the night and I look over at her to see if she's up because I think of something and then if she's not up, I try to make sure she gets up so I can run some stupid idea—they're never good—by her," Jimmy shared with E! News.
Some people who won't have much involvement in the planning process is the couple's children. While they are able to score a seat into the show Sunday evening, they aren't the most helpful with jokes.
"My kids, they don't give me any advice. In fact, my kids will be completely in the dark," he shared. "They know I'm hosting. They are aware of it. I made sure they had appropriate clothing to wear and they will be picked up at a certain time, but other than that, they're not involved."
The 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on ABC.
