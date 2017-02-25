Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello

John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Show

As the 2017 Oscars draws nearer, it's time to recognize the best of the best in independent filmmaking. 

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards is off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts. Presenters including Kate BeckinsaleJon HammJessica ChastainTaraji P. Henson and more are also on hand to pass out awards in 18 different categories. Ahead of the telecast, Natalie Portman, who is nominated in the Best Female Lead category, announced she was not attending due to her pregnancy.

Up for the Indie Spirit Awards' top honor, Best Feature, is award season mainstays Manchester By the SeaMoonlight and Jackie as well as American Honey and ChronicCasey Affleck faces stiff competition in the Best Male Lead category up against David Harewood, Viggo Mortensen, Jesse Plemons, Tim Roth. When it comes to Best Female Lead, Annette BeningIsabelle Huppert, Sasha Lane, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman all stand a chance.

Check out the complete list of 2017 Independent Spirt Award winners below: 

Photos

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Best Female Lead

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Sasha Lane, American Honey

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Female:

WINNER: Molly Shannon, Other People

Edwina Findley, Free in Deed

Paulina Garcia, Little Men

Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

Riley Keough, American Honey

Best Supporting Male:

WINNER: Ben Foster, Hell or High Water

Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Shia LaBeouf, American Honey

Craig Robinson, Morris From America

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Andrea Arnold, American Honey

Pablo Larrain, Jackie

Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women

Jeff Nichols, Loving

Best International Film

WINNER: Toni Erdmann

Aquarius

Chevalier

My Golden Days

Under the Shadow

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Little Men

Hell or High Water

Best First Screenplay

WINNER: The Witch

Other People

Barry

Jean of the Joneses

Christine

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Moonlight

Free in Deed

The Childhood of a Leader

The Eyes of My Mother

American Honey

Best First Feature

WINNER: The Witch

The Childhood of a Leader

The Fits

Other People

Swiss Army Man

Best Documentary

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America

13th

Cameraperson

I Am Not Your Negro

Sonita

Under the Sun

Piaget Producers Award

WINNER: Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher
Craig Shilowich

Lisa Kjerulff

 

 Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

WINNERMoonlight

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)

WINNER: Spa Night

Free in Deed

Hunter Gatherer

Lovesong

Nakom

The show took place a day before the 2017 Oscars, per tradition.

