Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

As the 2017 Oscars draws nearer, it's time to recognize the best of the best in independent filmmaking.

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards is off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts. Presenters including Kate Beckinsale, Jon Hamm, Jessica Chastain, Taraji P. Henson and more are also on hand to pass out awards in 18 different categories. Ahead of the telecast, Natalie Portman, who is nominated in the Best Female Lead category, announced she was not attending due to her pregnancy.

Up for the Indie Spirit Awards' top honor, Best Feature, is award season mainstays Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight and Jackie as well as American Honey and Chronic. Casey Affleck faces stiff competition in the Best Male Lead category up against David Harewood, Viggo Mortensen, Jesse Plemons, Tim Roth. When it comes to Best Female Lead, Annette Bening, Isabelle Huppert, Sasha Lane, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman all stand a chance.

Check out the complete list of 2017 Independent Spirt Award winners below: