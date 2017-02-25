Independent Spirit Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
As the 2017 Oscars draws nearer, it's time to recognize the best of the best in independent filmmaking.
The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards is off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts. Presenters including Kate Beckinsale, Jon Hamm, Jessica Chastain, Taraji P. Henson and more are also on hand to pass out awards in 18 different categories. Ahead of the telecast, Natalie Portman, who is nominated in the Best Female Lead category, announced she was not attending due to her pregnancy.
Up for the Indie Spirit Awards' top honor, Best Feature, is award season mainstays Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight and Jackie as well as American Honey and Chronic. Casey Affleck faces stiff competition in the Best Male Lead category up against David Harewood, Viggo Mortensen, Jesse Plemons, Tim Roth. When it comes to Best Female Lead, Annette Bening, Isabelle Huppert, Sasha Lane, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman all stand a chance.
Check out the complete list of 2017 Independent Spirt Award winners below:
Best Feature
WINNER: Moonlight
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester by the Sea
Best Male Lead
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood, Free in Deed
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons, Other People
Tim Roth, Chronic
Best Female Lead
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Sasha Lane, American Honey
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Female:
WINNER: Molly Shannon, Other People
Edwina Findley, Free in Deed
Paulina Garcia, Little Men
Lily Gladstone, Certain Women
Riley Keough, American Honey
Best Supporting Male:
WINNER: Ben Foster, Hell or High Water
Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf, American Honey
Craig Robinson, Morris From America
Best Director
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Andrea Arnold, American Honey
Pablo Larrain, Jackie
Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women
Jeff Nichols, Loving
Best International Film
WINNER: Toni Erdmann
Aquarius
Chevalier
My Golden Days
Under the Shadow
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Little Men
Hell or High Water
Best First Screenplay
WINNER: The Witch
Other People
Barry
Jean of the Joneses
Christine
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Moonlight
Free in Deed
The Childhood of a Leader
The Eyes of My Mother
American Honey
Best First Feature
WINNER: The Witch
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
Best Documentary
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
Sonita
Under the Sun
Piaget Producers Award
WINNER: Jordana Mollick
Melody C. Roscher
Craig Shilowich
Lisa Kjerulff
Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)
WINNER: Moonlight
John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature Under $500,000)
WINNER: Spa Night
Free in Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
The show took place a day before the 2017 Oscars, per tradition.
(This story was originally published on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2:17 p.m.)
