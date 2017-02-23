5 Ways to Cope With Beyoncé's 2017 Coachella Cancellation

So if you're a Beyoncé fan, today sucked.
It was announced that the singer will not perform at the 2017 Coachella music festival in April after all, per doctor's orders. Beyoncé revealed on Feb. 1 she is pregnant with twins, a month after it was announced she was set to headline Coachella. It is speculated that she is in her second trimester at least.
Now, while we would never want anything to compromise the singer's health, and while we get that performing in the Southern California desert in the 80-degree heat while carrying even one child would likely be torture, this. Just. Sucks.
Scores of fans bought Coachella tickets just to see Beyoncé perform. She was scheduled to be a headlining act during both of the festival's weekends.
My sister spent $738 for a Coachella ticket just to see Beyoncé and she's not even gonna headline anymore??— d??? br???s. (@Danidarlinn) February 23, 2017
I paid $1560 for Coachella tickets just to see Beyoncé, it's not even funny y'all, since 2016 this woman has been taking all my coins pic.twitter.com/ByP0PCHD9q— Ada-Anthoneth (@adaanthoneth) January 18, 2017
So to those disappointed fans, we offer five ways to cope with her Coachella cancellation:
1. Remember: What's One More Year? While Beyoncé has canceled her performances at the 2017 event, she will take the stage as a Coachella headliner in 2018.
2. Keep Your Coachella Tickets and Go Anyway: Do you really want to miss headliners Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, plus the likes of Lorde, New Order, Justice, The XX, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled? Oh, you do? Okay, moving on...
Everyone messaged me to make sure my week was ruined with news that @Beyonce had to cancel #coachella. At least I still have @radiohead! pic.twitter.com/jfauYeD9sw— Adrianne Varwig (@AdrianneVarwig) February 23, 2017
if u cancel your plans to go to coachella just bc of beyoncé you're a dumbass. idgaf radiohead & kendrick lamar are still gonna be there!!!— what in tarnation (@haram_bae) February 23, 2017
3. Sell Your Coachella Tickets: ...and buy yourself a fabulous outfit. Or two. You may feel like crap, but shopping makes things a little better. And you'll look good.
4. Take This Fan's Advice:
If you live out-of-state, there's no reason to cancel your plane tickets. There's plenty to do in Southern California.
5. Watch Beyoncé 2017 Grammys Performance Again: You know, you probably haven't watched her incredible set enough. You likely need to watch it again, just to cope with this loss.