5 Ways to Cope With Beyoncé's 2017 Coachella Cancellation

So if you're a Beyoncé fan, today sucked.

It was announced that the singer will not perform at the 2017 Coachella music festival in April after all, per doctor's orders. Beyoncé revealed on Feb. 1 she is pregnant with twins, a month after it was announced she was set to headline Coachella. It is speculated that she is in her second trimester at least.

Now, while we would never want anything to compromise the singer's health, and while we get that performing in the Southern California desert in the 80-degree heat while carrying even one child would likely be torture, this. Just. Sucks.