Kim's Bootylicious Bum, Kylie's Killer Curves & More: Watch 51 Mesmerizing Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pics in Just 60 Seconds

The Kardashians belong in bikinis, plain and simple!

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family members have flaunted their killer curves and signature bootylicious bums on the beach in barely-there swimwear.

From Kim Kardashian rocking a teeny tiny two-piece in Thailand to Kylie Jenner showing off her bod in a skintight swimsuit in Mexico, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are definitely masters when it comes to perfectly pulling off the sexy bikini look.

Watch the video above to look back at 51 mesmerizing Kardashian-Jenner bikini moments in just 60 seconds!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!

