JB Lacroix/Getty Images; Mike Vulpo
Big wedding news calls for one big wedding ring.
Close to one week after Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi surprised her fans by revealing she got married to Shalom, the Shahs of Sunset star is showing off her new piece of bling.
While stepping out at OK! Magazine's Pre-Oscar party Wednesday night at Nightingale Plaza, the reality star couldn't help but gush about the ring.
"He did a good job," GG told E! News exclusively before joking, "I had to guide him but it's okay."
While celebrating Valentine's Day, the Bravo star stunned followers when she revealed footage from her private ceremony.
"This moment right here, this moment is worth sharing with the world. It was just the two of us and the good grace of God, which was good enough for us," GG shared on Instagram. "And for lots of you asking, yes, we still plan on having a reception at some point so we can share our love with family and friends."
Close friends including GG's Shahs of Sunset co-star Shervin Roohparvar didn't even know about the news beforehand. Once they learned more, however, they couldn't help but be supportive.
"I'm very happy for her. He's an awesome guy. I was one of the first to meet him out of the group," Shervin shared with E! News during Oscars week. "We got along right away. We hang out all the time. I love her. She's like my sister."
On the upcoming season of Bravo's hit reality show, fans will also be able to experience Shalom's proposal held in New York City's Times Square. Spoiler alert: GG says "HELL YESSSSS!"
"It's a really, really big season. We started off seven years ago and we were so much younger and different and situations that are happening now are so much more real," GG teased. "It's not us partying or getting drunk and acting stupid anymore. I can't say a whole lot, but it's a really good season."
