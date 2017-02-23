It's a simple premise, really: Give celebrities emojis that make up book titles and have them guess the classics. It's simple, and hilarious, as you can see in the video above.
Take When We Rise stars Rachel Griffiths and Mary-Louise Parker, for example. They were given a question mark and a monkey emoji.
"Who's George?" Griffiths guesses to Parker's dismay. The Bachelor's Nick Viall gets it right. In Nick we trust.
When Alec Baldwin, who hosts The Match Game on ABC, was presented with an old man emoji and a wave, well, let's just say he went for laughs. "Alec, you forgot your hair piece or you're going in the pool," he jokes.
It seems other ABC stars had an easier time than others. The actors assembled for a good cause—Disney's Magic of Storytelling. The new campaign, which encourages viewers to share shelfies (selfies with their favorite book) with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, will get First Book to direct a book donated by Disney to a child in need. Disney will also donate a book for every book purchased at a Disney Store or participating retailer to First Book. The shelfie campaign lasts through March 31.
Take a peek at Bachelor star Nick's shelfie above. He said he picked The Berenstain Bears by Stan and Jan Berenstain for his shelfie because it reminds him of his childhood.
"We are so proud to have donated more than 57 million books through our long-standing collaboration with Disney," Kyle Zimmer, president and CEO of First Book, said in a statement. "Each year, the excitement around the Magic of Storytelling campaign grows, inspiring millions of individuals to help us bring much-needed new books to children in need."
Watch the video up top for more celebrity emoji guesses.