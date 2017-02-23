"[My weight] has been the go-to comfort for me," she admitted to the publication. "You use it as your coat and your shield, and it keeps you from doing things. You don't have to go to that party because you don't have a dress to wear and nothing is going to fit you. But the wonderful thing for me is that I reached a point where I no longer wanted to hide. I know that sounds strange for somebody who is in the public eye, but it was my shield and my shame."

Oprah has openly admitted that she often turned to food for comfort. "I never liked the term food addict and I have in the past referred to myself as a food addict casually," she said in an interview in 2010. "But I realize I have been one and believe me, like so many of you, I have punished myself for that, but I know I am not alone and I know that the battle hasn't ended."