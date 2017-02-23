Lauren Graham has found her next big TV gig. And it won't see her returning to Stars Hollow just yet.

The Gilmore Girls vet has signed on for the lead role in the Fox comedy pilot, Linda From HR, E! News has confirmed. The casting marks her (potential) return to broadcast TV after wrapping NBC's Parenthood in 2015.

The series is described as a high-concept family comedy that takes a look at the one bad decision that throws Graham's Linda Plugh monotonous and unfulfilled life into an exciting, but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Per THR, the series is part family comedy and part Mr. Robot, so start theorizing now about what that might mean.