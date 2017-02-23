Lauren Graham Is Coming Back to TV—Just Not as Lorelai Gilmore

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jordin Sparks

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's Best Moments From Their ''Feud''

The Bachelor, Shelfie

Can Nick Viall, Alec Baldwin, Sarah Drew and More Stars Guess Classic Books Based on Emojis?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Graham

Jon Kopaloff/Filmmagic

Lauren Graham has found her next big TV gig. And it won't see her returning to Stars Hollow just yet.

The Gilmore Girls vet has signed on for the lead role in the Fox comedy pilot, Linda From HR, E! News has confirmed. The casting marks her (potential) return to broadcast TV after wrapping NBC's Parenthood in 2015. 

The series is described as a high-concept family comedy that takes a look at the one bad decision that throws Graham's Linda Plugh monotonous and unfulfilled life into an exciting, but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Per THR, the series is part family comedy and part Mr. Robot, so start theorizing now about what that might mean.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Graham has been a highly sought-after commodity this pilot season, coming off of last year's wildly successful four-part Netflix limited series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Should Linda From HR go to series, expect to wait quite a bit for a follow-up to the streaming giant's revival of the beloved series—if one even ever comes at all.

Her last full-time TV gig was Parenthood, where she starred as Sarah Braverman on the beloved NBC family drama for six seasons.

Are you looking forward to seeing Graham in a Fox comedy? Let us know in the comments below.

TAGS/ Lauren Graham , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again