Meet the 9 Adorable (and Adoptable!) Puppies Who Will Predict the 2017 Oscars Best Picture Winner

2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Margarita

LA Animal Rescue

It's puppy prediction time!

The 2017 Oscars are this Sunday, but before the award show takes place, nine puppies are going to predict one major category. The award for Best Picture is one of the most coveted at the ceremony, and all of this year's contenders are deserving of the Oscar. So who will win?

During E!'s red carpet coverage this Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, nine lanes will be set up, representing each of the nine Best Picture nominees. Once the puppies are in place, they'll be a 90-second countdown to see which lane the puppies are drawn to! The winner will be decided by the number of puppies in the lanes, so whichever lane ends up with the most puppies means that movie will win the award.

So make sure to watch this Sunday to see the adorable puppies predict the Best Picture winner! And all of the puppies you'll see on the show are available for adoption!

Chili, Margarita, Pinto and Taco are up for adoption at the LA Animal Rescue. While Maura, MaryGold, Jewel, Bentley and Biscuit are available for adoption at Adopt Me Rescue. Click on the links for more information and see pictures of the cute puppies below!

2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Pinto

LA Animal Rescue

PINTO

2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Taco

LA Animal Rescue

TACO

2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Chili

LA Animal Rescue

CHILI

2017 Oscars Puppies, LA Animal Rescue, Margarita

LA Animal Rescue

MARGARITA

2017 Oscars Puppies, Adopt Me Rescue, Maura

Adopt Me Rescue

MAURA

2017 Oscars Puppies, Adopt Me Rescue, MaryGold

Adopt Me Rescue

MARYGOLD

2017 Oscars Puppies, Adopt Me Rescue, Jewell

Adopt Me Rescue

JEWEL

2017 Oscars Puppies, Adopt Me Rescue, Bentley

Adopt Me Rescue

BENTLEY

2017 Oscars Puppies, Adopt Me Rescue, Biscuit

Adopt Me Rescue

BISCUIT

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage on Sunday, Feb. 26, on-air, online and across social (#oscars and #eredcarpet) starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police with guest co-host Tim Gunn at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

