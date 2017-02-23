With three days to go to the 2017 Oscars, you'd think the nominees would be spending their time getting in shape and fitting in any last minute campaigning.
But that couldn't be farther from the reality of the week leading up to the Academy Awards. Sure, we imagine there is definitely some beauty prep involved, but mostly the nominees are proceeding with life as usual—with some exceptions, of course.
Naomie Harris, nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for Moonlight, spent the Thursday before her big night receiving an OBE Award from Queen Elizabeth II. As we said, there are exceptions to that whole "normal routine" thing.
"As a black actress from the background I came from, I think it's incredibly important," Harris told the BBC.
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Natalie Portman, however, is heavily pregnant but still keeping up with her exercise regimen. The Jackie star is up for Best Actress and is spending the week running errands and hiking—even more than we could expect from someone who looks like she's about to give birth fairly soon!
BARNEYS NEW YORK
But La La Land star Emma Stone isn't letting the dust settle ahead of Sunday's award show. The actress has been hitting up several red carpets and parties, including a private event at Chateau Marmont hosted by Vanity Fair and Barney's New York that celebrated her Oscar-nominated movie.
Mahershala Ali is taking the time to enjoy the calm before the storm at home, because not only is he up for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, is also pregnant and due fairly soon.
"It is its own award season," laughed Ali with the Los Angeles Times, "equally demanding of your presence."
Ali also joked to E! News' Marc Malkin that if he wins he would consider naming his unborn child after Oscar. "Maybe a middle name," Ali joked at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "You know, if it is a girl, it could be Oscaria."
Denzel Washington, nominated for Fences and quickly becoming a favorite in these last few weeks, got in some laughs while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His co-star (also nominated) Viola Davis appeared on the late-night show just a few days later.
Chloe Rice/Disney Resorts via Getty Images
But of all the pre-Oscars activities, we think Nicole Kidman did it best. Instead of stressing out about what Lion may or may not win, the Aussie actress visited the Happiest Place on Earth...Disney World. And boy does she look happy.
Come Sunday, everyone will be reunited on the red carpet before Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage to kick off Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting on-air, online and across social at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police with guest co-host Tim Gunn at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.