It's been a long year, without you my friend. Amy Schumer, we're talking to you here.

We know, you've been busy. You had a book release. You've been filming that movie with Goldie Hawn (which looks awesome, by the way). You had what seems like a shocking number of bouts with food poisoning. But still, we've been patiently waiting for a new standup special and, well, that patience is running thin.

Luckily for all of our collective blood pressure, Netflix is on it. The company just released it's monthly list of comings and goings, and chief among the additions is the much-anticipated Amy Schumer: The Leather Special. It goes live on March 7 and will reportedly cover topics like binge drinking, her relationship with her boyfriend, and "navigating the unknown of being a newly famous woman who looks like someone you grew up with." Sign. Us. Up.