As ladies of TGIT prepare to welcome The Catch back into the line-up, they're celebrating the only way they know how—with one hell of a glamorous slumber party!

In this new promo for ABC Thursday nights, Grey's Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo and Scandal star Kerry Washington welcome Mireille Enos back into the fold with open arms and red wine glasses the size of their heads. "Hope I haven't kept you waiting," The Catch star tells her pals before slipping out of her trench coat and into her silk jammies.

All we can say is: Where's our invite?!