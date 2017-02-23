As ladies of TGIT prepare to welcome The Catch back into the line-up, they're celebrating the only way they know how—with one hell of a glamorous slumber party!
In this new promo for ABC Thursday nights, Grey's Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo and Scandal star Kerry Washington welcome Mireille Enos back into the fold with open arms and red wine glasses the size of their heads. "Hope I haven't kept you waiting," The Catch star tells her pals before slipping out of her trench coat and into her silk jammies.
All we can say is: Where's our invite?!
ABC
The Catch returns to the all-Shonda Rhimes-produced night as How to Get Away With Murder takes its leave for the year. The Viola Davis-starring thriller wraps up season three tonight with a two-hour season finale.
Enos' fun cat-and-mouse caper returns for season two with a renewed focus on the romantic comedy angle of the series and a one-year time jump. Joining the fun this season are Suits star Gina Torres and former Grey's Anatomy star T.R. Knight, recurring as Alice's brother. Knight returns to Shondaland eight years after his highly-publicized departure from the hospital soap, reuniting him with both Rhimes and The Catch showrunner Allan Heinberg, a former Grey's writer.
Grey's Anatomy and Scandal air Thursdays at 8 and 9 p.m. respectively, with The Catch joining the line-up at 10 p.m. on March 9, only on ABC.