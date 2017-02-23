Corinne Olympios, the Gift That Keeps on Giving: Her Craziest (Yet Oddly Relatable) Moments on The Bachelor

It's Corinne Olympios' world and we're all just living in it.

While Nick Viall may be the Bachelor, Corinne has become the breakout star of this season of The Bachelor, thanks to her zany one-liners, polarizing tactics (Whipped cream bikinis and topless photo shoots and bouncey houses, oh my!), and her unabashed Corinne-ness. 

From Corinne's very first moment on-screen, we all knew an iconic contestant (some may say villain) was born, one that would rank among greats such as Chad Johnson and Courtney Robertson. But even we couldn't predict just how much of a gift .gif the 24-year-old with a nanny would prove to be. Let us count the times that Corinne has provided much-needed laughs and viral moments over the course of the season so far...

The Bachelor, Corinne

ABC

That time Corinne thought the best way to introduce herself to America was by saying she has a nanny, the beloved Raquel, and having that nanny deliver her cucumber slices while she was working. (All together now: She runs a multi-million dollar company and doesn't appreciate you treating her like an idiot!)

The Bachelor gifs

ABC

That time she ate the rose because she was high on the other girls being jealous.

The Bachelor gifs

ABC

The time she prepped for her two-on-one date by taking a bubble bath and doing a face mask, all while drinking champagne and eating her feelings. Hey, she ended up getting the rose, so if it ain't broke...

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Napping

GIPHY

That time she napped through a rose ceremony (she had already received a rose). But remember, you guys, Abraham Lincoln napped. Michael Jackson napped. All the greats need to. #LetCorinneNap.

The Bachelor gifs

ABC

That time (or times, rather) she was so nervous she just couldn't stop eating during rose ceremonies. Cheese, pigs in a blanket, fruit...Corinne does not discriminate when it comes to apps. 

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Interrupting

GIPHY

That time she complained about someone interrupting her time with Nick prior to a rose ceremony...after she has interrupted multiple people and already had a rose. Self-awareness, thy name is Corinne.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne topless

ABC

That time she wanted to pull a "Janet Jackson" have Nick grab her boobs on their first date, which was a wedding photo shoot...in front of half of the other women on a group date. "Nick held my boobs today. Like, he held my boobs, OK?!" Corinne said after. "No one has ever held my boobs like that. No one ever will." (She ended up winning  the challenge, saying her dad would be proud of her.) 

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Boob Grab

GIPHY

That time she countered claims made by the other women about her lack of emotional maturity by grabbing her boobs. 

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Jumping

GIPHY

That time jumping was very hard for her.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne

GIPHY

That time she said this iconic line. Please feel free to inscribe this on our tombstone. 

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne on spending

GIPHY

That time she spent almost $4,000 on ombre sweats for Nick on her hometown date. Let us repeat: OMBRE. SWEATS.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Poop quote

GIPHY

That time she was NOT feeling the group date to a farm, which had entirely too much poop for Corinne's liking. In fact, she said it was the "worst date" she's ever been on. Oh, just wait until Bachelor in Paradise, babe. 

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne bouncey house

GIPHY

That time she had the poor Bachelor interns blow up brought in a bouncey house, to have a makeout session with Nick...as all the other girls watched.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Whipped Cream

GIPHY

That time she thought pulling a Varsity Blues was a good idea, going up to Nick in nothing but a trench coat and a can of whipped cream in her hand. Spoiler alert: It did not go over as planned.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Voo Doo

GIPHY

That time she asked how to make a voodoo doll specific to a person...and actually received one. Chills

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne hotel housekeeper

GIPHY

That time she temporarily forgot about Raquel, and let Lorna, the hotel housekeeper, wait on her and serve her munchies. 

The Bachelor, Corinne

ABC

The time Corinne complained to the other women about missing Raquel, claiming her nanny did everything for her--including making her favorite dish, the now-infamous "cheese pasta." 

The Bachelor gifs

ABC

Every time she loses it in her ITMs and can't help but make funny faces, drink champagne and/or complain about feeling bloated. We've all been there, girl.

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne Door

ABC

And, craziest of all, Corinne chose to go through the manual door when the automatic doors were opening right in front of her. Corinne, never choosing the easy way out...

So, in conclusion...

The Bachelor GIF, Corinne America

GIPHY

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

