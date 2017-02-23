New Mom Hoda Kotb Trades in Her Morning Wine Glass for a Coffee Mug

No more Winesdays for Hoda Kotb—at least not right now.

While we know the NBC co-anchor enjoys sipping from a stemmed glass during her hour on Today alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, the new mom has started a new chapter in her life with a new kind of cup.

"Let's hear it for caffeine!!!!" the journalist quipped on Instagram while holding every new parent's favorite accessory—a coffee mug!—in her hand. "Love the new mugs mom."

It was just days ago that the 52-year-old television star revealed she had adopted her first child, a newborn baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb. She proudly shared the happy news with her colleagues live on air on Tuesday.

"She's a Valentine's baby," the elated mama said while phoning into Today. "She is the love of my life."