Russian Roulette got extra dirty Wednesday night.

Jimmy Fallon and Neil Patrick Harris put a spin on the life-or-death game on The Tonight Show, swapping guns for a combination of raw and cooked eggs. Of the dozen eggs, eight were cooked and four were raw. The rule was simple: first to crack two raw eggs on his head lost.

As the guest of the night, NPH selected first. The tension in the room as the lights went dark could be cut with a knife, but the A Series of Unfortunate Events star mustered up the courage and cracked the first egg on his head. Fortunately, it was cooked. He was safe for now.

Next up was Jimmy, who thought he could deduce an alternating pattern based on NPH's pick. Much to Jimmy's chagrin, his pattern was wrong and he cracked a raw egg right in the middle of his forehead.