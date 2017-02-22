Lauren Conrad is embracing her pregnancy in style.

The former reality TV star-turned-fashion designer dished on all things baby when she sat down with E! News' Catt Sadler to preview her latest collection for Kohl's. Conrad, who is expecting her first child with hubby William Tell, played a maternity-inspired game of this or that, and some of her answers may surprise you.

In our interview, Lauren revealed she hasn't ditched sky-high stilettos for platform shoes just yet and her go-to pants are still jeans. Don't expect The Hills alum to rock yoga pants in public, she'd rather sacrifice comfort for fashion and loop a rubber band around her button for a stretchy waistband.

As for the nifty pregnancy hack, she shared, "That was like four months ago. I haven't zipped pants in months!"