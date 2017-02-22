The Housing Crisis of 2017 has arrived, and Katy Perry is to blame.

In case you missed it, the pop star performed her new single "Chained to the Rhythm" during the 2017 Brit Awards on Wednesday, and not unlike her rendition at the Grammys, Katy relied on a white house for, you know, symbolism purposes.

This time around, Perry was joined by many tiny white houses (aka backup dancers that wore props over their bodies) grooving to her voice in unison.

All was going swimmingly until Katy, two larger-than-life skeletons and the house brigade descended an upper platform to sing and dance on the lower stage. Thanks to one eagle eye Brit Awards viewer, the moment one of Perry's houses marched right off the stage and into the crowd below is ingrained in internet infamy forever. Ouch.