Kim Kardashian is doing her part to keep her father's legacy alive.
On what would have been Robert Kardashian's 73rd birthday, the E! reality star shared a thoughtful tradition she maintains in honor of his memory. Next to a throwback photo of Kim alongside mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian, she tweeted, "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!"
Kim went on, "I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night." Because of the letters Robert used to write his little girl, who was 23 when he passed in 2003, Kim revealed, "I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21"
What a sweet surprise for North West and Saint West!
Kourtney also shared a heartwarming tribute to Robert to Instagram Wednesday. The mother of three captioned a vintage photo of herself as a baby being held by her mom and dad, "Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek"
Reflecting on raising his own daughter with Blac Chyna, Rob also couldn't help but admit, "Wish you were here to meet Dream." The Arthur George designer also shared multiple sweet snapshots with his late father.
Lastly, but certainly not least, Kris tweeted, "Forever grateful for the love you gave, the lessons you taught the kids, and the memories we shared," later adding, "Missing you always. I am so blessed to have had you in my life and I cherish every single memory. I love you. Happy birthday Robert. #family"
Gone, but certainly not forgotten.
