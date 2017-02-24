The staff receives a major surprise on Wednesday's So Cosmo!

On the episode, Cosmo's Tiffany and James head to Milan Fashion Week and sit down for lunch with designer Philipp Plein before his runway show. And as if that wasn't enough of a treat, the duo is also met by a special celeb guest when they arrive at the restaurant…rapper Fat Joe!

The duo plays it cool when they first walk in, but they totally gush over him later on in the exclusive clip above!