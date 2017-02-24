The staff receives a major surprise on Wednesday's So Cosmo!
On the episode, Cosmo's Tiffany and James head to Milan Fashion Week and sit down for lunch with designer Philipp Plein before his runway show. And as if that wasn't enough of a treat, the duo is also met by a special celeb guest when they arrive at the restaurant…rapper Fat Joe!
The duo plays it cool when they first walk in, but they totally gush over him later on in the exclusive clip above!
While talking about his show, Philipp tells Tiffany and James to "expect the unexpected." That's when Tiffany tells Philipp that he already gave her a surprise by introducing her to Fat Joe!
"She's such a big fan," James tells the rapper about Tiffany.
Watch the So Cosmo clip above to see Tiffany and James meet Fat Joe for the first time!
Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!