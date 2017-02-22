Cheryl Cole Debuts Baby Bump in First Official Maternity Shoot Hours After Liam Payne's Surprise Brit Awards Appearance

Mum is no longer the word: Cheryl Cole has officially confirmed she's expecting a baby with Liam Payne

After months of widespread speculation and complete silence from the parents-to-be, the X-Factor U.K. judge debuted her growing baby bump in a photo shoot for L'Oreal and The Prince's Trust. In a photograph published by The Daily Mirror, Cheryl wraps her arms around her stomach in a black, long sleeve body con dress. She smiles softly for the camera, her long brunette waves swept behind her shoulders. 

Meanwhile, Liam made a surprise appearance during Wednesday's 2017 Brit Awards, where One Directionwas honored with the award for British Artist Video. 

Despite Cole's latest photo campaign, the 33-year-old always shied away from addressing her bundle of joy publicly. Her recent wardrobe choices proved otherwise, as she was seen sporting a stylish selection of maternity-esque sweater dresses and coats on multiple occasions. 

The lovebirds stepped out hand-in-hand in late November for a carol concert in London, where they happily posed for photographs. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News what everyone already assumed, adding that Cheryl was then in her second trimester.

The 23-year-old One Direction singer started dating Cole about a year ago, confirming their relationship three months later at a charity gala. Cheryl and Liam met on the set of the X Factor U.K. in 2008 after he auditioned for the competition series. Two years later, Payne reunited with Cheryl on the show, where he would ultimately become part of one of the world's most popular boy bands.

Rumors that the couple was expecting sparked in September, when Cole's mother was seen purchasing pregnancy products.

Congratulations, you two!

