Back by popular demand, baring logos is a thing again.

Style icons everywhere (Kendall Jenner included) are obsessing over one particular graphic: Gucci's. Alessandro Michele, the brand's creative director, unveiled the throwback print with faded gold lettering front and center on the cruise '17 runway.

Aside from the fact it's a design hailing from one of the world's most ubiquitous brands, what makes the printed item(s) so special? (You know, special enough for the biggest style stars in the world to wear them over, and over, and over again.)