Brawner—a former Harlem Globetrotter—also detailed the incident that sparked her desire to get a restraining order. On February 10, she said McCrary began hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, coming dangerously close to hitting the baby. She also accused him of hitting her in the head with his forearm.

She claims he regularly drinks and uses drugs, and when he comes home wasted, he gets violent.

A judge ruled in favor or Brawner and her daughter, ordering McCrary to move out of their home and stay at least 100 yards away from his wife and baby at all times. He's also banned from any type of visitation until after a court hearing in March.

In the documents, Tammy said she plans to file for divorce.

McCrary's attorney, Glen T. Jonas of the Law Firm of Jonas & Driscoll tells E! News:

"Tammy Brawner is no victim....she is a predator motivated by a desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCrary while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle. Mr. McCary is a loving, devoted and dedicated father. Her allegations are such obvious and outlandish lies....we are all dumber for having read them. Having floundered after being fired by the globetrotters she apparently will say anything for a bit of media attention and a glimpse of the spotlight."