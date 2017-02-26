Emma Stone won the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the 2017 Oscars Sunday for her performance in La La Land, marking the star's first Oscar win and second nomination, and managed to be even more lovable while accepting it.

The 28-year-old star thanked her parents and brother Spencer, who was once again her award show date, as well as her friends, co-star Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and the movie's crew.

"Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure," she said. "To our whole crew, everyone that put their heart and souls into this film, I- I'm going to find you all individually, and I'm going to thank you. Along with my friends, who I love so much. I'm going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling re-enters my body."