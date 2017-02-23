Hot damn!

Gabriela Cardenas got the ultimate revenge on her cheating ex-fiancé and baby daddy in tonight's empowering episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

After calling off her wedding and gaining 30 pounds in the process, the single mom was ready to make a drastic lifestyle change to help herself and her daughter. Khloe Kardashian set her up with high-energy fitness coach Luke Milton, who motivated Gaby to persevere throughout the challenging 12-week transformation in spite of a troubling back injury.

"I'm not going to lose my determination, and I'm not going to lose my focus," she said. "I'm determined to get this revenge body any way possible, and that's going to be by me just staying focused and determined."