Gabriela Cardenas got the ultimate revenge on her cheating ex-fiancé and baby daddy in tonight's empowering episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
After calling off her wedding and gaining 30 pounds in the process, the single mom was ready to make a drastic lifestyle change to help herself and her daughter. Khloe Kardashian set her up with high-energy fitness coach Luke Milton, who motivated Gaby to persevere throughout the challenging 12-week transformation in spite of a troubling back injury.
"I'm not going to lose my determination, and I'm not going to lose my focus," she said. "I'm determined to get this revenge body any way possible, and that's going to be by me just staying focused and determined."
But as Gabriela continued to build her physical and emotional strength, her ex began to creep back into the picture with hopes of a reconciliation, and she obviously had a tough decision to make. "I don't know if I want to be back with him," she explained. "There's confusion definitely, and I'm not sure."
After a style makeover with Jason Bolden and a glam session with celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hairstylist to the stars Scotty Cunha, Gaby revealed her incredible 30-pound weight loss to her daughter's father, Spencer. Because of their rocky relationship history, she ultimately decided it would be best for them to maintain a friendship—without rekindling their romance.
"I feel great about my decision with Spencer," Gaby said in the end. "I'm just ready to start new with everything, just a new me. This whole experience has just made me want to just reach and go for my dreams. I feel sexy, and I feel like a woman, like a really, really sexy woman!" Go girl!
