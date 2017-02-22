Motherhood (times two!) has its ups and downs, but if anyone's up for the challenge, it's Beyoncé.

Just ask fellow superstar mama to twins Céline Dion, who had nothing but positive things to say about the pregnant singer when E! News caught up with her in Las Vegas for the launch of her first lifestyle collection with The Bugatti Group . "I think it's a double blessing," Dion shared, adding, "I have twins. I think she's covered. She's been in the business for so long, she's got her own people... When she does something, she knows what she's doing."

In addition to 16-year-old René-Charles Angélil, Celine raises Eddy and Nelson Angélil, ages 6. With three kids under one roof, Celine knows better than anyone how to find calm within the chaos.

Dion had one piece of sound advice for the expectant mother. "It's going to be hectic in the house," she admitted, adding, "But she's fortunate enough that she can have all the people that she wants to help her, but no one will ever replace a mom and she's a great mom. I'm pretty sure of that."