Motherhood (times two!) has its ups and downs, but if anyone's up for the challenge, it's Beyoncé.
Just ask fellow superstar mama to twins Céline Dion, who had nothing but positive things to say about the pregnant singer when E! News caught up with her in Las Vegas for the launch of her first lifestyle collection with The Bugatti Group . "I think it's a double blessing," Dion shared, adding, "I have twins. I think she's covered. She's been in the business for so long, she's got her own people... When she does something, she knows what she's doing."
In addition to 16-year-old René-Charles Angélil, Celine raises Eddy and Nelson Angélil, ages 6. With three kids under one roof, Celine knows better than anyone how to find calm within the chaos.
Dion had one piece of sound advice for the expectant mother. "It's going to be hectic in the house," she admitted, adding, "But she's fortunate enough that she can have all the people that she wants to help her, but no one will ever replace a mom and she's a great mom. I'm pretty sure of that."
And like most Bey fans, Celine couldn't help but gush over her maternity glow. "She looks amazing, she makes women dream, she's so beautiful, she's on top of things," Dion told us.
As for her show-stopping performance at the 2017 Grammys, Dion also revealed she could hardly contain her excitement over it. "She looked gorgeous!" Celine shared. "I was watching and when her mother [Tina Knowles] presented her, I thought it was just so amazing." She then addressed her friend, saying, "I love you Beyoncé, of course you know that. I wish her the best."
Yesterday, E! News had an exclusive update on the Knowles-Carter fam and the anticipation surrounding their newest additions.
"Jay and B have always wanted a big family," an insider told us. "So when they got that huge news and surprise that they were having twins, they were both so happy. They have been trying for a while now so these babies are a true gift from God to them."
For more from Celine, including how she continues to cope with the loss of her husband René Angélil, watch the rest of our interview above.